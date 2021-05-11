Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires 14 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,483.21.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,291.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,225.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,945.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,323.30 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

