Jarvis Network (JRT) Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and approximately $190,594.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00083255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00019150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00059626 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00065248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00106900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $436.54 or 0.00785618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.