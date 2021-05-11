Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUVCF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Nuvei stock opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. Nuvei has a 1 year low of $36.96 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.19.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a unified platform that delivers payments and technology solutions for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

