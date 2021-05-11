Analysts Expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.00. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.88 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DASH. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $157.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.12.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $36,015,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,608,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

NYSE DASH opened at $116.75 on Tuesday. DoorDash has a one year low of $118.56 and a one year high of $256.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.30.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

