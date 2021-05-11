Mettalex Price Reaches $8.01 on Major Exchanges (MTLX)

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 11th. Mettalex has a market cap of $8.99 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mettalex has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mettalex coin can currently be purchased for about $8.01 or 0.00014413 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $419.76 or 0.00755411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00066991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.79 or 0.00247969 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $650.64 or 0.01170906 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00030331 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.41 or 0.00731387 BTC.

Mettalex Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com

Mettalex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mettalex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mettalex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

