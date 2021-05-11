Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $226,000. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 136,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,312,000 after acquiring an additional 22,057 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $230.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

