Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.37.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $242.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.98 and a 200-day moving average of $199.33. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $245.78. The company has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

