EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EH. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EHang from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ EH opened at $22.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.75. EHang has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $129.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -138.94.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that EHang will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EH. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the 1st quarter valued at $68,524,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the 1st quarter valued at $8,112,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter valued at $2,284,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

