SovranoCoin Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (SVR)

SovranoCoin (CURRENCY:SVR) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 11th. One SovranoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SovranoCoin has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. SovranoCoin has a total market cap of $158,586.66 and $14.00 worth of SovranoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SovranoCoin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00029687 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001110 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003692 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SovranoCoin Coin Profile

SovranoCoin (SVR) is a coin. SovranoCoin’s total supply is 1,452,250 coins and its circulating supply is 1,450,663 coins. SovranoCoin’s official website is sovranocoin.com . SovranoCoin’s official Twitter account is @SovranoCoin_svr and its Facebook page is accessible here . SovranoCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@sovranocoin

Buying and Selling SovranoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SovranoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SovranoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SovranoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SVRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SovranoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SovranoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.