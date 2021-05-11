Brokerages Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Stellus Capital Investment also reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

SCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

SCM stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.51 million, a P/E ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 81.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

