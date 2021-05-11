National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.890-1.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NSA stock opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.96 and a beta of 0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.43.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

