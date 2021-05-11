Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaleyra updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.
NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. Kaleyra has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $370.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.84.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on KLR shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Kaleyra in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.
About Kaleyra
Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for business-to-consumer communications worldwide. Its platform enables communications by integrating mobile alert notifications and interactive capabilities to reach and engage end-user customers. The company's platform also provides programmable voice/interactive voice response configurations, inbound/outbound short message service capabilities, hosted telephone numbers, conversational marketing solutions, and other IP communications services such as e-mail, push notifications, and WhatsApp.
