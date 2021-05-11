Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaleyra updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. Kaleyra has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $370.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.84.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KLR shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Kaleyra in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

In other Kaleyra news, Director Emilio Hirsch acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Also, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 35,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $693,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $857,900 and have sold 658,554 shares valued at $12,251,883. Company insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for business-to-consumer communications worldwide. Its platform enables communications by integrating mobile alert notifications and interactive capabilities to reach and engage end-user customers. The company's platform also provides programmable voice/interactive voice response configurations, inbound/outbound short message service capabilities, hosted telephone numbers, conversational marketing solutions, and other IP communications services such as e-mail, push notifications, and WhatsApp.

