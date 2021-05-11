Manchester Financial Inc. Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,557 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.9% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in NVIDIA by 183.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $552.71 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $303.79 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $577.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.48. The stock has a market cap of $344.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.