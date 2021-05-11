Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,401 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.5% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,076,228,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $552.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $344.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $577.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $546.48. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $303.79 and a one year high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

