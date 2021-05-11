Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 2,098 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Manchester Financial Inc. cut its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. NETSTREIT accounts for about 0.9% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NTST stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66. NETSTREIT Corp. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $21.55.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

