Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,661 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.6% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after buying an additional 1,316,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,322,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,334,649,000 after acquiring an additional 572,841 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,057,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,196,135,000 after buying an additional 229,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,986,127,000 after buying an additional 3,058,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,881,512,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $117.91 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.94 and a 200-day moving average of $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,893 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

