Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Smart Sand alerts:

SND stock opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Smart Sand had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 3.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Smart Sand will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smart Sand news, insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $124,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Smart Sand by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 291,392 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Smart Sand by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 606,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Sand (SND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.