Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Crescent Capital BDC were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAP. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 62,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

CCAP opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.91 million and a PE ratio of 18.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 41.11%. The company had revenue of $20.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 90.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Crescent Capital BDC Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

