Manchester Financial Inc. Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Manchester Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,235 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 61,500.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Stolper Co lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 6,718 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $236.50 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The stock has a market cap of $176.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.70 and a 200 day moving average of $217.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

