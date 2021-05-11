Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.9% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total transaction of $247,388.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,028 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $424.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $468.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.75 and a 12 month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

