Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,400 NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,400 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 170,343 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Shares of NG stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.20 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 63.25 and a quick ratio of 63.25.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $183,381.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,660.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.