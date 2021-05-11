Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 20,899 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,899 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $22,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $694.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $642.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $634.72. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $485.01 and a 52 week high of $704.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.75.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

