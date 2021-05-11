55I LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

55I LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 60.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,227 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.15.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

