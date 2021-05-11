Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 5,414 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $25,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 113,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $1,834,000. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 41,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $78.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.23.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,951. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,762 shares of company stock worth $2,488,905 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $68.35 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.