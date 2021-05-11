Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes $1.30 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $562.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $524.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.27 and a 52 week high of $568.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.70.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,960 shares of company stock valued at $55,041,604. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

