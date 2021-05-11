55I LLC Has $13.33 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,807 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $114.26 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.92 and a 200-day moving average of $117.25.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

