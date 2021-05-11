ACG Wealth Makes New Investment in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,461 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,236,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 221,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Shares of MDU stock opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.