ACG Wealth Buys 374 Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,748,000 after acquiring an additional 352,064 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 33,814 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 293,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after buying an additional 16,075 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,457,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 41,296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FCTR stock opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $34.99.

