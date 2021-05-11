Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 309,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $11,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $7,354,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $126,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,081 shares in the company, valued at $13,181,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,458 shares of company stock worth $60,166,934 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $124.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.05 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

