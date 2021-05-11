Signaturefd LLC Buys 212 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Intuit by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Intuit by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,538,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Intuit by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $392.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.91 and a 52-week high of $423.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $401.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.65.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

