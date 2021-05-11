Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in Twilio by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Twilio by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 2.8% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.50.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.98, for a total transaction of $932,602.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total value of $18,522,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 202,884 shares of company stock valued at $79,360,605 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $294.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.13 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $356.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.58. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of -103.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

