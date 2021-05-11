McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Buys Shares of 2,180 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $104.87.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In related news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,408,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,001,520 shares of company stock worth $201,920,643 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

