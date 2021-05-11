Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 65 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Illumina were worth $14,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 1,598.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 67,803 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Illumina by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Illumina by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,728 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,210. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $380.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.80. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.