Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 15,000 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,057,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213,857 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,179,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,204 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 215.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,685,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,444,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

NYSE TSM opened at $112.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $582.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.46 and its 200 day moving average is $113.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

