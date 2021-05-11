MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086,656 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,120 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 666.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,342 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,758.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,307,000 after purchasing an additional 668,641 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,808,000 after purchasing an additional 623,365 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.55 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.53.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

