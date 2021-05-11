Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Purchases 71,713 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 291,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,713 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.9% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 146,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 51,979 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,179.4% during the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 262,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after acquiring an additional 241,521 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 199,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.86. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.