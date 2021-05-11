Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Plans Dividend of $1.12 (OTCMKTS:NIDB)

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NIDB stock opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.67. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $48.00.

Get Northeast Indiana Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company provides various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.