MGIC Investment Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

MGIC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 14.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MGIC Investment to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

MTG stock opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.69. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

