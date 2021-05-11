IFP Advisors Inc Buys 155 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $149.46 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.24. The company has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a PE ratio of -830.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Insiders sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.24.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

