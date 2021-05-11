Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the energy company on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Matador Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 4.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Matador Resources to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources stock opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. Matador Resources has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $30.33.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The company had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.98.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.