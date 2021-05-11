PGGM Investments Takes $1.16 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,823 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,869.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,958 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,365 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 84,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 67,422 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stephens raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.