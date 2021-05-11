Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,319 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.94.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,977 shares of company stock valued at $693,018. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

