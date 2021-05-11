T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.35.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $6,282,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,777 shares of company stock worth $23,604,769 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $135.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.44. The firm has a market cap of $169.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $91.50 and a 1 year high of $140.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.