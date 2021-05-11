BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $71.02 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 432,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,582 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $71,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.5% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.68 and its 200 day moving average is $157.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $448.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

