Greenland Technologies (GTEC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.
Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 6.13%.
Shares of NASDAQ GTEC opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. Greenland Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41.
About Greenland Technologies
Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.
