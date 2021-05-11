Greenland Technologies (GTEC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 6.13%.

Shares of NASDAQ GTEC opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. Greenland Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41.

In related news, Director Peter Wang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $610,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $30,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

