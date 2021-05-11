55I LLC Sells 605 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

55I LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 123.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Shares of EWU opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19.

