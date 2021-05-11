Sandy Spring Bank Sells 478 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $219.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.35. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $194.03 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $593.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

