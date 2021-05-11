Sandy Spring Bank Has $5.46 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Several research firms have commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $156.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average is $57.88. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $63.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

