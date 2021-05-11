55I LLC Invests $3.87 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after buying an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $127.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $120.25 and a 12 month high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

