Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:GTES opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTES. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

